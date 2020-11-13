Ciara Just Ushered In Fall’s Coolest Hair Color Trend

Ciara has done it again, dazzling her Instagram followers with a bright new hair color by stylist César DeLeön Ramirez. While Ciara tends to stick to her signature look — long, honey-blonde waves — she's been switching things up since Halloween, when she recreated hair, makeup, and fashion looks from icons like Janet Jackson and Nicki Minaj.
This week, she's ushering in what might be the biggest hair-color trend this winter: light blue. While cotton-candy pink was the breakout shade of quarantine last spring, a calming blue feels a bit more fitting for the colder, darker months of a potential second lockdown — and Ciara's pro execution has us tempted to take the plunge.
To keep up with this dynamic look, you don't need to have a pro hairstylist on call — especially if you'd prefer not to make an in-person appointment. Blue is one of the rare shades that's easier to DIY yourself (even Hilary Duff did it). We've rounded up our favorite at-home kits, ahead.
