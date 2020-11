The Early Black Friday Fashion Sales Are Already SO Good

We’ve had plenty of deal-hunting practice this fall, from a postponed Prime Day to a better-than-ever Singles Day . Meaning, now, we're perfectly primed for the main event that sale-savants bide their time for all year long: Black Friday (ever heard of her?). For many, the day after Thanksgiving is spent sleeping off a mashed-potato hangover; for others, it’s the annual moment of truth in which all of the season’s gift-shopping goes down. While some may seek markdowns on big-ticket home buys or enviable beauty bundles , this page is specifically reserved for scoring wearable duds on the cheap.