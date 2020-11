Etsy Jump-Started Black Friday With Up-To-60%-Off Deals

While you might associate the post-Thanksgiving sales rush with America's biggest big-box stores (we're looking at you, Walmart ), we've been watching smaller businesses toss their own marked-down hats into the Black Friday ring. And, with the addition of Cyber Monday in recent years, it seems like every corner of the retail world (both on and offline) is covered as far as impossible-to-resist promotions go. Etsy and its beloved array of crafty sellers are no exception, getting a head start on this season's sales extravaganza withacross all categories starting today.The creative marketplace's Cyber Week Sales Event is back and bigger than ever in 2020, offering shoppers an early lineup of holiday sales. Etsy's gone as far as to add in extra days to its annual promotion — so, there's ample time to unearth its most meaningful items at discounted prices way before that Black Friday pandemonium hits. The best part? Each purchase supports small businesses during a period that's usually dominated by mega-retailers and their mega-sales.