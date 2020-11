COVID-19 Lockdowns Are Starting Soon — Here’s What You Need To Know

Right now, there have been over 10 million COVID-19 cases nationwide and over a quarter of a million deaths. The country has been breaking the daily records for new cases in the past month alone: As of Tuesday, the seven-day average was more than 123,000 new cases per day . As of Wednesday, 65,368 people were hospitalized around the country with COVID-19, which is the largest number at any point so far during the pandemic. Nearly the entire country is seeing uncontrolled community spread of the virus, not long after re-opening measures were instituted in most states. But with the rising numbers only expected to get worse, many states are reversing course and putting lockdown measures back in place.