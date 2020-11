How Accurate Is The Crown’s Portrayal Of Prince Charles & Princess Diana’s First Meeting?

In the show — as in real life — Charles first meets Diana in 1977 on a visit to the Spencer family home of Althorp. She was 16, he was 29, and actually dating Diana’s sister at the time. Their first encounter occurs in the season premiere, “Gold Stick.” Charles, who’s still hung up on a now-married Camilla Parker-Bowles (Emerald Fennell) , is being pressured by his family to settle down and find a suitable wife. One such candidate is Lady Sarah Spencer, Diana’s eldest sister and the daughter of family friends. She’s got everything Charles is looking for: breeding, looks, charm. Still, he’s clearly not invested. On a visit to Althorp, Sarah steps out for a moment to get them some horses to ride. Suddenly, Charles’ attention is caught by a young woman dressed as a wood sprite, hiding behind a large vase.