How Accurate Is The Crown’s Portrayal Of Prince Charles & Princess Diana’s First Meeting?

“My opinion changed of their marriage,” Corrin told Refinery29 ahead of the season 4 premiere. “I kind of always assumed it was a doomed marriage, and there was never any happiness and it shouldn’t have happened. I do think it was a mistake, but I also think that there must have been a time where they were in love. Josh and I worked very hard at holding onto the fact that there was some love between them, and that there was something there. It made our portrayal of them more interesting, if we approached it from that way.”