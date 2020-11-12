Online Harassment Is Connected To Gender-Based Violence & Mass Shootings. Here’s Biden’s Plan To Stop It.

Thanks to Trump’s inaction and the NRA’s stronghold in America, Biden and Harris have a long road ahead when it comes to fighting mass shootings, domestic violence, and the ways the two intersect. But the creation of the task force will offer new research and, hopefully, a path forward. “Repeatedly, Donald Trump has turned a blind eye to the crisis of gun violence and violence against women,” Watts said. “The fact that this administration is even concerned about this issue is poignant and important.”