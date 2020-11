Online Harassment Is Connected To Gender-Based Violence & Mass Shootings. Here’s Biden’s Plan To Stop It.

And although we haven’t seen major school shootings since COVID-19 first sent everyone into quarantine, mass shootings have only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic . The Gun Violence Archive reported that May 2020 had the highest reported number of mass shootings since the organization began tracking data in 2013, and gun sales have gone up exponentially. Even though federal law requires hopeful gun owners to undergo background checks, there are several loopholes that still let men with domestic abuse restraining orders acquire guns. For instance, the Charleston loophole says that a seller can forgo a background check if it takes longer than three days. Because of this, nearly 300,000 people circumvented background checks between March and July, according to FBI data obtained by Everytown.