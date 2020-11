Biden’s Victory Over Trump Will Put Him In This Rare Presidential Club

So who else is Trump joining as a one-term president after a reelection loss? Well, John Adams was the first one-term president, as well as the second ever president of the United States. He lost reelection to Thomas Jefferson in 1801. Later, John Quincy Adams would lose his reelection as the 6th U.S. president in 1829 to Andrew Jackson. Quincy Adams lost due to accusations of “ corruption and public plunder ” from his opponents. Trump will also be joining Martin Van Buren William Howard Taft , and Herbert Hoover , who lost as a result of the stock market crash in 1933.