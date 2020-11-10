Stacey Abrams Takes A Break From Saving Democracy To Weigh In On The Buffy Guys

As someone who absolutely slays at her job every day, and especially during this presidential election, it's no surprise that Stacey Abrams also stans another famous slayer: Buffy.
Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose advocacy around voting engagement and registration helped turn Georgia blue and therefore was key to President-Elect Biden’s success, took time out of her busy schedule to weigh in on one of her favorite topics, cult classic TV series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, because this is 2020 and women can contain multitudes.
A Twitter user brought back the heated debate of who the best guy for Buffy was — Angel or Spike. And as she has proved to be in most areas, Abrams was diplomatic in her answer. “To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power,” she responded. “Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.”
To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020
We first knew Abrams was a fan in 2019, when she used her infinite Buffy wisdom as a metaphor for why she fights to encourage political activism today. “We have a whole universe of potentials," she told NowThis. "We’ve got a nation of potentials, many of whom are being activated right now. This political moment has activated people who for years wanted to do more and wanted to say more, but didn’t think they were ready to be called. We now know they’ve been called.”
Judging by what we saw in the presidential election, as well as the fact that her group Fair Fight Action just announced that they've raised $6 million so far to help Democrats in Georgia’s two January 5 Senate runoff elections, she seems to be right on the nose.
Get you a politician who can do both.