What I Wish I Knew Before Going Into Politics



In political circles (in the era before Trump), the idea of “flip-flopping” had become a death sentence to ambition. Despite the dystopian saga playing out in this election, the end is not nigh, and those days will come again. Smart voters know that people evolve in their beliefs. The trick is admitting you know more than you used to, and that smarter is better. Voters accept that a person can change what he or she believes, as long as that change is authentic and grounded in true examination of philosophy and reality.



Knowing what you believe holds great power because, as an elected official, you are called upon to balance the needs and desires and the arguments of many. A leader represents, not only those who share her core values, but those who despise all that she holds dear. Politics is a constant test of your capacity for learning.



I know legislators who have a definite, firm, and unshakeable opinion on everything, before any new information is shared. Talking to them is exhausting. That’s because public policy usually is not good or evil, or even that interesting. It is mundane, routine, and cuts across neighborhoods, nations, and ideologies. So, when a belief allows only for a single myopic focus, a solitary filter that has no room for debate, leaders miss the true role of government and of public policy. These shortsighted leaders are easy to spot. They are the ones who have a definite opinion about every headline, and who give you the answer before you ask the question. And if you can’t point out who in your circle of friends is that person, it just might be you.