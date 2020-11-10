Cardi B’s First-Ever Reebok Collab Is (As We Expected) Iconic

Cardi B is not known for keeping a low profile. Whether she’s sounding off on her ability to “shake [her] ass and still [be] a great mom,” interviewing Joe Biden about everything from the pandemic to police brutality, or telling us in her latest hit just how she got that ring, the rapper turned social media sensation is unparalleled in her uncensored honesty with fans. Her fashion is no exception to this no-holds-barred rule; she’s worn everything from runway-ready vintage Thierry Mugler to exclusive styles from Fashion Nova. And now, she’s put her stamp on a capsule collection of not-to-be-missed sneakers in collaboration with Reebok.
Advertisement
The eye-catching new collection consists of two new takes on Reebok’s iconic Club C sneaker, a recognizable stitched white-tennis shoe the brand first launched in 1984. Cardi gave the throwback style a dose of futuristic flair, designing the Club C Cardi sneaker (which originally launched on October 11 and sold out immediately) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double. Both styles feature arresting shades of black, white, or red, rendered in shiny finishes with built-up soles that aren’t for the faint of footwear heart. “The collection,” explained Reebok in a press release, “amplifies a collective mission to inspire women through self-expression and remaining unapologetically true to oneself.” You can preview the collection now, but you have to wait until Friday, November 13 to shop it. Watch this space for updates as the iconic new styles go live.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.