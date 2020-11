Cardi B’s First-Ever Reebok Collab Is (As We Expected) Iconic

The eye-catching new collection consists of two new takes on Reebok’s iconic Club C sneaker , a recognizable stitched white-tennis shoe the brand first launched in 1984. Cardi gave the throwback style a dose of futuristic flair, designing the Club C Cardi sneaker (which originally launched on October 11 and sold out immediately) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double. Both styles feature arresting shades of black, white, or red, rendered in shiny finishes with built-up soles that aren’t for the faint of footwear heart. “The collection,” explained Reebok in a press release, “amplifies a collective mission to inspire women through self-expression and remaining unapologetically true to oneself.” You can preview the collection now, but you have to wait until Friday, November 13 to shop it. Watch this space for updates as the iconic new styles go live.