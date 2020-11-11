Spencer Is The New Bachelorette Guy To Keep Your Eye On

As Tayshia Adams takes over what once was Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, the producers are giving her four new potential love interests to make up for the loss of Dale Moss (and, I guess, the guys Clare already axed). In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Tayshia warned that the show will “get really juicy” as soon as the new Bachelorette men arrive, but that one in particular deserves a little extra attention.
Spencer Robertson, a 30-year-old engineer from San Diego, appears to kiss Tayshia in the new season promo. Plus, according to prescient Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve, he may be Tayshia's first impression rose winner. It’s worth noting here that half of the Bachelorettes in recent history have ended up giving their first and final roses to the same person. (Thankfully, Hannah Brown — who gave hers to Luke P. — was the first exception to this rule since Season 11.)
From what we know about Spencer, it’s unsurprising that he hit it off with Tayshia. Both are from Southern California, and like Tayshia, Spencer got his Bachelor’s degree in science. While Tayshia studied biology and worked as a phlebotomist before switching career paths, Spencer got his degree in chemistry. He worked as a chemical engineer for an international water treatment company for four years before starting his own in 2016.
They also have sports in common. Tayshia used to be a runner in college, and more recently, she’s taken up hobbies including boxing. Meanwhile, lacrosse is an integral part of Spencer’s life, according to his Instagram and his very infrequently-used Twitter. His most recent team, the West Coast Lacrosse Club, gave him a sweet shout-out, joking that he had plenty of time to film this summer because the annual Lake Tahoe Lacrosse Tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tayshia’s time on The Bachelorette will be a little unconventional. Her chapter comes after Clare and Dale fell in love and chose to exit the show together after just four episodes. Despite their many skeptics, they’re still happily engaged. According to the preview for the rest of the season, however, Tayshia won’t be doing things the Clare way: she seems to connect with (and kiss!) several of her suitors. Spencer might be getting attention on night one, but what happens next is anyone’s guess.