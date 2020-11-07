Kamala Harris Did That!

“There is no way to overstate the significance of having a woman of African descent serving at the highest levels of leadership in a country that once denied Black women full citizenship,” Glynda Carr, president and CEO of Higher Heights, a national organization dedicated to harnessing Black women’s political power, said in a statement to Refinery29. “This was a hard-won and hard-fought race, in the most unprecedented political climate in modern history. Yet, in the face of an existential threat to our democracy, more Americans voted than in any other election in U.S. history, moving us a step forward in our fight for equity and equality.”