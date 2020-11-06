Hey Gossip Mags: Hailey Bieber Is Pretty Sure She Isn’t Pregnant

Just because every single celebrity right now is pregnant or has just given birth (seriously, people have been busy during this pandemic), that doesn't mean Hailey Bieber is. In fact, the model is kind of annoyed that you'd even care about that right now.
Hailey and husband Justin Bieber have been married for a little over two years, meaning it's about that time when pesky parents and in-laws (and if you're a celebrity couple, that includes the general public) start speculating about babies. However, Hailey is not only not expecting, but she's also not having any of the gossip.
According to Hailey, Us Weekly was gearing up to report that she and Justin were expecting, so she called them out on her Instagram story. "Since I know you guys were about to break your lil story @usweekly, I'm not pregnant," she wrote. "So please stop writing false stories from your 'sources' and focus on what's important aka the election."
To be fair, there's reason for the gossip publications to believe that the two are looking to start a family at some point. Back in February, Justin told Zane Lowe that they will start their family "in due time." "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship," he said. "And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."