Hey Gossip Mags: Hailey Bieber Is Pretty Sure She Isn’t Pregnant

To be fair, there's reason for the gossip publications to believe that the two are looking to start a family at some point. Back in February, Justin told Zane Lowe that they will start their family "in due time." "I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy traveling with just us, build more of our relationship," he said. "And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure."