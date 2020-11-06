Everything You Missed In Clare & Dale’s Surprise Instagram Live

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss couldn't even wait until the west coast got to see the new Bachelorette episode before they started posting photos of their engagement on social media for all to see. Clare and Dale also did an Instagram Live together where they answered some fan questions and spoke about where they're at in their relationship now.
As Refinery29's Ariana Romero reported, the two were all smiles as they talked about their secret post-show meetups — designed to hide the outcome of the series from fans. It's funny because we all knew this would happen all along, but Clare promised we'll now also get to see inside those meetups as they have saved videos and TikToks coming from their time together.
Advertisement
As for what's next for them, Dale said, "We're going to enjoy this moment." There's been so much speculation for so long and they haven't been able to say much or publicly be with each other. Now they get to, and they're already reveling in that based on their social media activity.
They also plan to move in together, although they're still figuring out the logistics of that. "The great thing about all of this is, we've already been looking [for places]," Dale said, adding that they have the career and lifestyle flexibility to really live anywhere they want.
At one point, Clare's ex-fiancé Benoit Beauséjour-Savard from Bachelor Winter Games showed up in the comments to congratulate the happy couple. "Can't wait to shake your hand Dale!! You seem like a great guy," Benoit commented. The duo added that Benoit has been the "sweetest, most supportive guy" to them.
The couple added that they're happier than ever with Clare's decision to cut the show short and get engaged, and they recently celebrated their three-month anniversary. Besides that, they've just been having fun and hanging out together as they fall more in love. So for anyone who thought this speedy relationship wasn't going to make it, Clare and Dale are here to tell you that they're doing great right now. And after they drop those videos and TikToks that Clare teased, we'll get to see it all for ourselves.