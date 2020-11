Yoohoo, SPANX Is On Sale For Up To 83% Off

It's time to fill our carts to the brim with cult-favorite control tights, bestselling bike shorts, and iconic slip dresses. Why? Becausecurrently has Comfort is key when it comes to undergarments, which is what makes the brand so legendary; its wares are consistently top-shopped essentials for flattering shapewear that's compressive but not suffocating and flexible enough to wear every single day. (Hey, even Beyoncé has been spotted wearing a pair.)