Pyrex, Cuisinart, & More Kitchen Deals From Wayfair’s BIG Sale

It seems like November hit our calendars along with every single sale imaginable — which, much like this country’s current state of affairs, is overwhelming. For those of us who partake in retail therapy, this boatload of deals is both a dream and a decision-making nightmare. Fortunately, amongst the dizzying amount of worthwhile and not-so-great clearance events, we stumbled upon a true gem worth shopping: Wayfair’s Kitchen Essentials Sale. From now until November 20, Wayfair has big-name brands from KitchenAid to Cuisinart and Pyrex on sale for up to 70% off.
If you need to add some new cookware or tools to your home-chef arsenal before Thanksgiving, then get your virtual carts primed: there are essentials from 11-piece non-stick pan sets for $99 to 55%-off 12-piece knife block sets and even a 7-piece Pyrex storage container set that's going for $29.99. Take a peek at the biggest kitchen deals worth shopping from Wayfair's slashed-priced event ahead.
