Warning: Spoilers for The Crown season 4 are ahead.
You finished season 4 of The Crown, so now what? Well, it's time to get excited for the final two seasons of the Netflix series. Yes, there is still a lot of royal gossip to get through yet, but it's never too early to start familiarizing yourself with the cast of The Crown season 5, which will include a Harry Potter villain, a Game Of Thrones baddie, and a statuesque blonde playing Princess Diana. Seriously, this actress has five inches on the already rather tall people's princess.
The new season of The Crown, which is unlikely to premiere before 2022, will pick up in the '90s. The decade is regarded as a tumultuous time for the monarchy. In 1992 alone, Prince Charles and Diana officially separated and a fire destroyed part of Windsor Castle. Queen Elizabeth II later referred to those days as her “annus horribilis” or "year of misfortune." Unfortunately, the decade didn't improve much for her and the family: Charles and Diana divorced in 1996 and the former princess would die tragically a year later.
The Crown was supposed to end with season 5, but you can probably understand why creator Peter Morgan announced he needed an additional season to cover the tumultuous decade. Unfortunately, for modern royal watchers, The Crown has no plans to cover Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding or the drama of Megxit. "To be clear, Series 6 will not bring us any closer to present," Morgan told Deadline back in July. "It will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail."
That being said, there is a whole lot of ground to cover and the series will be doing it with a brand new set of actors who are sure to make keep fans royally entertained. Keep clicking to meet the new stars playing your old Crown favorites.