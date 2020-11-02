12 Candy-Packed Advent Calendars We Won’t Wait Until December To Open

Vibrant nail polishes, premium skincare minis, festive makeup scores, and loads of other unique-gifting material has been giving the chocolate-filled advent calendar a run for its top-bought holiday place — but, not today. We're here to remake a shopping case for this tasty holiday classic. Because, even though luxe limited-edition beauty boxes are alluring, we'll never be able to resist the everlasting appeal of 24 days full of good-old-fashioned candy.
We're talking Godiva Bonbons, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, and Haribo Gummy bears — each of these delectable delicacies deserves a spot behind an advent calendar's tiny doors just as much as L'occitane's lotions do. We'd be hard-pressed to find something that's (quite literally) sweeter than unwrapping a rich ball of chocolate or a sour gummy surprise. We could go on...But, instead, we'll just direct you to the nearest 12 candy-filled advent calendars that we certainly won't be waiting until December to open.
