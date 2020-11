I Need Birth Control To Survive. The Supreme Court Could Restrict My Access.

When I got my first period in eighth grade, it lasted for over 70 days. I bled for almost three months straight, until my annual checkup rolled around. I have a vivid memory of sitting in the pediatrician’s office, terrified because I didn’t know what was wrong with me. The smell of antibacterial soap wafted through the room and the sound of crinkling paper filled the silence as I hopped up on the examination chair. I mumbled what was happening to my doctor, who stopped writing mid-sentence and glanced up at me with an arched eyebrow. Maybe she didn’t know what was going on either, or maybe she didn’t want to scare me, but she just calmly shook her head and told me I should wait a week, and if it still hadn’t stopped, get birth control . It didn’t stop, and it wouldn’t stop for another month, until I finally got my hands on the first pack. After a summer of avoiding swimming pools and feeling incredibly lethargic, the bleeding finally ceased.