The Crown Meticulously Recreated 8 Famous Photo Ops From Diana’s Australia Tour

The Crown perfectly mirrors the key stops from Diana’s tour: her romantic dance with Charles at a charity ball really happened, for one, as did her fumble while climbing Uluru. But The Crown contextualizes these very real moments with fictionalized additions, hinting towards Charles’ and Diana’s marital problems. After their dance, they tepidly decide to sleep in the same hotel room; after the Uluru incident, O’Connor’s Charles calls Camilla to vent about Diana’s weakness and lack of character.