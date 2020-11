The Crown Meticulously Recreated 8 Famous Photo Ops From Diana’s Australia Tour

In 1983, Diana and Charles really did embark on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The stakes were high: public opinion of the British monarchy was at an all-time low in Australia, and Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke was ready to become a complete republic. (The Australia Act 1986, which ruled that legislation in the U.K. would have no impact on Australia, would pass just three years later .) As The Crown depicted, the tour was off to a rocky start because Diana insisted on bringing baby William along despite that choice being highly unconventional for royals at the time. But later, as Beneath the Crown’s Anita Rani noted , she struggled with exhaustion from the heat and asked for a glass of water — a move that endeared her to Australians who found her relatable and human.