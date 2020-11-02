Cori Bush Is About To Be Part Of The Squad 2.0 — & She Plans To Keep Fighting For Justice

“I’m going to approach it from a place of, ‘You can’t take my story from me.’ And I have this story because some [lawmakers] didn’t do the work to make sure that things were in place so that I didn’t have to end up low-wage, so that I didn’t have to end up unhoused, so that I didn’t have to go through what I went through with sexual abuse and domestic violence, so that I didn’t have to go through what I went through being uninsured and fighting to pay student loans, or even fighting to go to school. If you had done the work, then I wouldn’t have been in that place. But since you didn’t do the work, I now have it as my mission to make sure those things stay on the forefront. And as my sister Rep. Ayanna Pressley always says, those closest to the pain should be closest to the power. They’re going to get who I am, and who I am at the core is [someone who] loves humanity. So what you won’t get is a mean-spirited person that just wants to be nasty to people and ‘I have to get my way.’ I’m not Donald Trump. I’m going in with a heart to change history and help change our country. And I understand that that also means building relationships and working with my colleagues, doing that as well.”