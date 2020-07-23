How The Jewish Group That Helped Elect Jamaal Bowman Is Disrupting The Establishment

In the 16th District, 12% of the population is Jewish ― six times more than it is nationally, which made TJV and #JewsForJamaal’s influence greater than it might have been in other districts. In the Bowman race, TJV’s strategy was never to try to win Riverdale, which is home to over 20,000 Jews and where Engel calls himself “the mayor.” Rather, they wanted to win everywhere else and hope that would be enough. But in the end, they won Riverdale, too. They hoped to pull in 20 to 30% and instead Bowman won 55 to 41% in Riverdale. “Jews played a decisive role in winning the race and that's something we, and everyone, can plainly see and we are really proud of,” says McCullough.