Selena: The Series‘ Long-Awaited Trailer Is Just As Emotional As We Expected

Right when we need something new to look forward to, Netflix drops the official trailer for the highly anticipated Selena: The Series, which follows the rise of beloved Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.
We already got a taste of what the biographical TV show has in store earlier this month with a dramatic teaser, but this trailer gives a richer look at all the things that contributed to the Mexican American legend's success: her innate talent from a young age, her unbridled passion, and her family's tight-knit bond.
Helmed by Moisés Zamora and co-produced by Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, Selena: The Series follows Selena, the youngest of the Quintanilla family, as she grows up and forms a family band, Selena y Los Dinos alongside her two siblings in the early 1980s. Christian Serratos (The Walking Dead) will play the late artist, and Madison Taylor Baez will play young Selena. Seidy Lopez stars as as her mother, Marcella Samora; Ricardo Chavira as her father, Abraham Quintanilla; Gabriel Chavarria as her brother, A.B. Quintanilla; and Noemi Gonzalez as her sister, Suzette Quintanilla. Part One of the series will consist of six one-hour episodes.
Advertisement
In the trailer, we see one of the first moments Selena's father, Abraham, discovers her gift for singing and works to help nurture it. "If you stand around and wait for what you want, you're gonna be waiting your whole life," he tells his daughter. "You have to go and get it." We then see the rise of Selena y Los Dinos, as the Quintanilla family hits the road and plays gigs across the country to adoring fans. We witness the external struggle as the group works to get their music noticed (Tejano music was a boys' club until then) and the internal, as Suzette doubts her abilities as a drummer and A.B. works on songwriting. "When I think about being onstage, with you on the bass and Suzette on the drums, nothing else matters," Selena is heard telling her brother.
Watch the trailer for Selena: The Series, premiering on Netflix on December 4.