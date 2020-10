Stila’s Cult-Favorite Eyeliner (& Everything Else) Is 30% Off Through Halloween

When an eyelid needs lining, a lip needs glossing, or a cheekbone needs highlighting, we know that we can count on Stila Cosmetics to provide us with ultra-reliable and long-lasting beauty buys. The brand’s Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner could be considered the Chanel No. 5 of eyeliners. Even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stands by its Stay All Day Liquid Lipsticks . Suffice to say, the brand is a bestselling cult-favorite — and it's currently blessing us with something else:all the way through Halloween.