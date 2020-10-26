The Bachelorette‘s Dale Moss Has A Questionable Modeling Past

In recent seasons of The Bachelor/Bachelorette, a lot of drama has simply come from fans finding contestants' dirty laundry on social media. And now, it's current frontrunner Dale Moss's turn to get burned by his past...or should we say, spooked.
Moss is most widely known for being — well — hot. Bachelorette Clare Crawley literally looks like she wants to eat his face off every time they want to have a conversation, which makes sense, because it's frankly ridiculous how objectively good-looking he is. It therefore isn't much of a shock that the 32-year-old former football player is a model with Wilhelmina International, but what might surprise you is that he used to model for none other than iconic brand Party City.
Eagle-eyed members of the Bachelor Nation found photos of Moss modeling Halloween costumes on the party retailer's website. There's one of him in a blue muscly Superman costume, another of him dressed as a Roman Centurion, and another in a taco outfit along with a little matching taco dog.
If anyone else thinks that Dale on #thebachelorette looks familiar... He's a Party City model 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QIRibohaiu— Cailin Dorothy (@cailindorothyb) October 22, 2020
The fun doesn't stop there: Moss also modeled those little photo props you buy for photo booths, and is pictured holding one that says "hubby." The silliest part of this whole revelation, though, is that of course Moss's worst offense (knock on wood) is that he looked dorky in a few photos. For us mere mortals, this is something that basically happens on the regular. (And he still looks pretty cute as an ancient Roman?).
Moss responded to the world finding his photos by reminding everyone to " Read your contracts kids ;)" in a comment on a Bachelor fan account.
"Could be worse," he added.
Hi pretty sure I found Dale in Party City #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/c9IvLdtMfW— Callie Neighbor (@callie4cy) October 14, 2020
If Crawley ever doubted that Moss was "hubby" material before, here's solid proof.