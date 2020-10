Fertility Diary: I’m 30 & Spent 9K Trying To Have A Baby

I’m woken at 2 a.m. with the news that my father has unexpectedly and suddenly passed away. My husband asks if I still want to go to my morning monitoring. I do. I get there as they are opening the door because I’ve been up four hours already. The blood test goes as usual and now I go in for my transvaginal ultrasound . My doctor asks if I want to check for a heartbeat, warning that it is very early so I might not hear anything even though it is a healthy pregnancy. But the doc also notes that once we hear the heartbeat, we are in a fairly safe zone. I opt to check, and there it is. I have a child. Even though I have two more visits with the fertility clinic before they release me to my OB, I feel like I’ve crossed the finish line.