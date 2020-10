Zach J. Brought 2 Things To The Bachelorette: A Farting Ring Box & A Red Flag

Since The Bachelorette and Clare Crawley have zeroed in on Dale Moss for the most part, we actually know less about her group of guys than we normally would by episode 3. One of her suitors who's flown directly under the radar is Zach Jackson . We glimpsed his questionable sense of humor when he arrived night one with — and I have not other means by which to describe this — a ring box containing a farting butt (it's known officially as The Moon Ring and it apparently costs 21 entire dollars ). But that ring is basically all we know about the guy; last episode he faded into the background and occasionally provided the Bachelorette editors with footage of an intense pout. So, I tried to dig up something, anything, about this guy ahead of his one-on-one date on this week's Bachelorette and reader, it's not great.