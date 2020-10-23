The After We Collided Soundtrack Raises The Sexy Stakes

Anna Todd's After book series follows the torrid romance between a studious college freshman named Tessa Young and her rebellious classmate Hardin Scott. Fans of the literary series were excited to see the young adult love story play out in the eponymous feature film last year, with Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin taking up the lead roles.
The response to the first film was so positive that the sequel quickly followed. In After We Collided, released for VOD October 23, Tessa and Hardin's complicated relationship continues, and the second chapter is even steamier than the first. True to Todd's writing, the sequel turns up the heat; there's more drama, more sex, and even more music for you to add to your playlist.
After We Collided explores the fallout of Hardin's bevy of secrets from Tessa, seeing the lovers go back and forth between not being able to trust each other and not being able to live without each other. The sheer drama of this storyline is heightened by an equally impassioned soundtrack, with musical stylings that only raise the stakes for this sexy project. Is it 50 Shades or 356 Days? Not exactly — but the youths are breaking up to make up with some really good music playing in the background.
Ahead, every song you might recognize from the After We Collided soundtrack. You're going to want to dim the lights for this one.