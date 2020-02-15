After Is Back For More & The Teens Have Gone Wild

After is officially back and the teens have gone wild. We repeat: the teens have gone wild. If you don’t believe us, that horny F-bomb in the first 10 seconds of the trailer for After 2, titled After We Collided, proves just how NSFW this sequel might get. (Oh, and that shower scene is probably a dead giveaway, too.)
Yes, the saga of Tessa Young (Josephine Langford) and Hardin Scott (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) continues, following that After cliffhanger put their relationship in jeopardy. This time around the movie, which is based on Harry Styles fan-fic turned novel by Anna Todd, has added a Sprouse twin into the mix. But not even a shirtless Dylan Sprouse could turn down the heat on Tessa and Hardin, who are going full Fifty Shades Of Grey this time around.
Based on the book of the same title, Hessa is back, but there is definitely trouble in paradise. Case in point: Tessa letting Hardin know after he says “his Tessa” would not kiss a stranger, "There is NO 'your Tessa' anymore." That might be because Hardin lied to her. About what? Well, you’ll have to watch the movie to find out.
Tessa and Hardin’s relationship will be tested in this new installment that delves deeper into the young couple that is always in the midst of breaking up so they can make up. And lucky us, we get to watch all that making up go down.
After We Collided hits theaters later this year.
