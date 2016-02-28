Hollywood awards season recognition for 50 Shades of Grey reached its peak at the 2016 Razzies. If you suspected it was the worst movie of the year, your expectations have been confirmed and we salute you.
Co-stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan won Worst Actress and Worst Actor, respectively. The couple's sexual chemistry was more whiplash than spellbinding to Razzie voters, who also determined the pair as Worst Screen Combo. To their defense, the actors were working from Worst Screenplay, according to the Razzies.
But at least the fictional Anastatia Steele and Christian Grey weren't alone in the Worst Picture category. The Razzies split the dishonor between 50 Shades of Grey and the apparently not-so-Fantastic Four.
Regardless of the Razzies dress down, the 50 Shades film franchise is unstoppable. With the first installment topping $570 million in ticket sales, its 50 Shades Darker and 50 Shades Freed sequels are already in the works.
The one thing Hollywood isn't hating about 50 Shades is the music. The Weeknd is nominated at the Oscars tonight for Music (Original Song) for his track from the film, "Earned It."
Co-stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan won Worst Actress and Worst Actor, respectively. The couple's sexual chemistry was more whiplash than spellbinding to Razzie voters, who also determined the pair as Worst Screen Combo. To their defense, the actors were working from Worst Screenplay, according to the Razzies.
But at least the fictional Anastatia Steele and Christian Grey weren't alone in the Worst Picture category. The Razzies split the dishonor between 50 Shades of Grey and the apparently not-so-Fantastic Four.
Regardless of the Razzies dress down, the 50 Shades film franchise is unstoppable. With the first installment topping $570 million in ticket sales, its 50 Shades Darker and 50 Shades Freed sequels are already in the works.
The one thing Hollywood isn't hating about 50 Shades is the music. The Weeknd is nominated at the Oscars tonight for Music (Original Song) for his track from the film, "Earned It."
Advertisement