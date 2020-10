Enough Arguing About Politics: Ariana Grande Is President Now

The rest of the album, the title of which is still a voluminous half-ponytail-sized mystery, was recorded in the thick of quarantine and will drop on October 30. Grande's life looks a lot different than it did last year — and not only because of the coronavirus. Grande is no longer single, and in a relationship with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez . She's also releasing music in a pivotal election year (four days before November 3, in fact) and has been very vocal about encouraging people to vote . Like many of us, she's used this time to reflect, and those reflections will shine through in the new album. Expanding on the themes in “Positions,” the rest of the full-length is rumored to focus on the joys and pain of romance, sex, and untangle feelings of disconnection during this time.