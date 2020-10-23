Story from Music

Enough Arguing About Politics: Ariana Grande Is President Now

Natalie Morin
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
We spent 2019 taking the stock of the people and things that no longer served us with Ariana Grande's Grammy-nominated album thank you, next. So what's next? Now, in 2020, we've grown from our past and cherishing the things of value in our lives. Enter: "Positions."
The first single from the 27-year-old artist's upcoming sixth studio album dropped at midnight on October 23, as well as the music video. In true Grande form, it's vibey, fierce, and causing fans to completely ascend.
The visual, directed by Dave Meyers, imagines Grande as president. In a conference room adorned with a painting of her dog Toulouse, she meets with her cabinet (not a single white man present), she works in the Oval Office, signs executive orders in full Jackie Kennedy splendor, walks her dogs on the White House lawn, and more. "Heaven sent you to me / I'm just hoping I don't repeat history," she sings. (Some theorize that the "peat" in "repeat" is a reference to ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson). To a plucky string melody, she sings about being able to share all of her prismatic self with the one she loves, and how putting a woman in charge can only benefit the other roles she plays in her life.
The rest of the album, the title of which is still a voluminous half-ponytail-sized mystery, was recorded in the thick of quarantine and will drop on October 30. Grande's life looks a lot different than it did last year — and not only because of the coronavirus. Grande is no longer single, and in a relationship with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez. She's also releasing music in a pivotal election year (four days before November 3, in fact) and has been very vocal about encouraging people to vote. Like many of us, she's used this time to reflect, and those reflections will shine through in the new album. Expanding on the themes in “Positions,” the rest of the full-length is rumored to focus on the joys and pain of romance, sex, and untangle feelings of disconnection during this time.
Until then, fans are holding onto this gift from Grande, and understandably losing their minds over it — especially the idea of a Grande administration.

