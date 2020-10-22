Right now, as so many of us are barely hanging on to any feeling of stability, it's okay to use Twitter as a way to remind ourselves that our current reality should not be considered normal. Regulating our emotions via the infinite scroll is acceptable, but there is one way that this act must differ from the experience of locking eyes with a stranger over weird subway interactions: We can't go back to blasting our podcasts, waiting for the shitty situation to be over. We cannot connect over the outrage and be lulled into a false sense that everyone feels this way. Instead, we have to use the connection and support that social media offers to do something constructive and actively change the shitty situation.