Whenever something bad, scary, or disturbing happens in the news — which seems to be an almost daily occurrence — the first thing I do is hop on Twitter to see what the people I follow have to say about it. Because I have curated what might be considered a bubble of progressive writers, comedians, celebrities, politicians, and personalities, I usually see a lot of outrage and I find it extremely reassuring. We're living in such chaotic times that it feels like a relief to get confirmation that none of this is normal. I liken it to the experience of being on a crowded subway when someone does something totally out of the ordinary, like loudly talking on speakerphone about a mole they are about to get removed or singing Toto's "Africa" completely off-key — both real things I've observed. It's odd and uncomfortable at first until you start looking around to see if anyone else on the train is as uneasy as you are. Inevitably, you make eye contact with another person, share exacerbated expressions, and get back to your podcast, now with the volume turned up loud enough to drown out the distraction and wait for your stop. It soothes you to know that social norms have not changed without your noticing. Others are on the same page about this strange occurrence; you are not alone.