Why Do So Many Weddings Become All About Politics?

Weddings have a tendency to bring out the best in people but unfortunately, too often they can also bring out the worst. Just ask any married friend or bride-to-be, and chances are they’ll have at least one tale of childhood friendship strained by the lead-up to the big day or a family member left upset by a perceived slight. A friend once told me, wryly: "When you get engaged, everyone will have an opinion." And the more weddings I attend, the more it seems like she had a point. It seems even the most chilled parents, lifelong friends and thoughtful colleagues are capable of losing their cool when it comes to wedding bells and matrimony.