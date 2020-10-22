Cool Fitness Gadgets & Gear Holiday Giftees Will Actually Use

With quarantine measures still firmly in place, going the fitness-gift route this holiday season isn't something that only workout nuts will appreciate. When gyms and studios shut down across the country, 2020 became the year to really lean into an at-home fitness regime — which created a new universality to sharing everything from the resistance bands helping tone-up our booties to spinning together on that more-affordable Peloton-bike alternative.
Until we can figure out how to bottle sunshine, post-workout endorphins are about as close as it gets to an instant mood boost (we won't argue with Elle Woods). And, what better what to spread that energized joy than with a little fitness-minded holiday shopping? Ahead, discover 13 cool ideas your giftees will actually use — from powder-pink Bala Bangles to Manduka yoga mats and Theragun's newest massage-gun device.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
