Trump Separated Thousands Of Families. Now, 545 Migrant Children Can’t Find Their Parents.

But this is not news to immigration activists, who estimate that thousands of children have been separated from their parents as part of a Trump-ordered initiative that began in 2017 and 2018. The administration’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy officially started in 2018 and was protested fiercely . It was ended a couple of months later via an executive order by a federal judge in San Diego. In response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU, the judge ordered the federal government to report the number of children who had been separated from their parents as part of that policy. But as that research continued, it became clear that separations had begun much earlier than the Trump administration had admitted. Instead of beginning with the implementation of their “zero tolerance” policy in April 2018, they had actually begun in July 2017 as part of a “pilot program.”