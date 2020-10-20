It is an actual fact that Clare Crawley is the oldest Bachelorette, but it's clear that someone this season uses what amounts to simple math as an insult. As many a Bachelorette promo has shown, one of the contestants tells Clare, "I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette." It's a moment made in producer heaven, because as we've also seen in the promos, Clare fires back, "I don't care what I've done. To sit there and say, 'You're the oldest Bachelorette,' guess what? I'm the oldest Bachelorette, that's 39, that's standing here, that's single because I didn't settle for men like that." So what man stoops so low as to turn Clare's age into an insult? It appears that Yosef Aborady is likely who calls Clare "old," based on all the clues. Shocker.
Yosef already got off on the wrong foot with during limo night, where Tyler C. accused him of flirting with other women on social media during quarantine. When Clare heard this, she confronted both men immediately. Yosef brushed off the accusation, and Clare seemed to believe him; she sent poor Tyler C. home. Turns out, keeping Yosef around may not have been the best choice (Bachelorette producers probably have a very different opinion).
Chris Harrison hinted in a Facebook Live video that Yosef would be controversial this season because he has no filter. "If there is something on Yosef's mind he's gonna say it," Harrison said. "He doesn't mind who he says it in front of and he doesn't mind who he stirs the pot with, and I mean anybody. So watch out for Yosef." You know who's probably rude enough to turn a woman's age into an insult? Someone who "doesn't mind who he stirs the pot with."
In promos, it seems like a frustrated Clare is voicing her anger at the "oldest Bachelorette" comment to a producer, since she said "men like that" and not "men like you." But there's plenty of evidence to indicate that she will take that man to task face-to-face, and that it's Yosef behind the comments. In another clip, she can be seen speaking to Yosef who says, "I'm not done yet." Clare responds, "You are done. Get out of here." She's wearing the same silver strappy dress as in the "oldest Bachelorette" preview, and unless she has to tell off two men in that episode, all signs point to Yosef being the troublemaker.
And honestly, it doesn't entirely matter which dude uttered those words; at least we know Clare didn't stand for it. Telling jerks off is basically her brand at this point, and she's not stopping now.