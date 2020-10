What It’s Like To Vote For Biden, Summed Up By One Boston “Dunkies” Lover

Eastaugh was one of hundreds of voters who cast their ballots early at Fenway Park, which was used as an early voting place so people could safely exercise their constitutional right to appoint their elected officials in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. And while voter suppression and intimidation is actively ongoing — the president has been sowing seeds of doubt regarding the legitimacy of mail-in voting , and some state governors are using the pandemic to shut down polling places — Eastaugh was all about expressing her patriotic feels on Saturday.