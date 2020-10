Ken Bone Was So “Uncommitted” That He Voted For…Jo Jorgensen

Bone's ultimate non-commitment to Biden or Trump sends a confusing message to voters — especially those that are actually undecided, and perhaps not just using a Red Sweater platform to share their inner thoughts. But the concept of an undecided voter in this election was best summarized by David Sedaris: “To put them in perspective, I think of being on an airplane. The flight attendant comes down the aisle with her food cart and, eventually, parks it beside my seat. ‘Can I interest you in the chicken?’ she asks. ‘Or would you prefer the platter of shit with bits of broken glass in it?’ To be undecided in this election is to pause for a moment and then ask how the chicken is cooked.”