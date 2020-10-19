Theragun’s Feel-Good Collab Just Made The Top Of Our Holiday Gift Lists

Therabody, the brand behind the bestselling Theragun, just launched a new device design that we can quite literally feel good about. The global organization dedicated to eradicating AIDS, (RED), has teamed up with our favorite massage-gun maker just in time for the holidays. (You may recognize (RED) from its past collaborations with brands like Apple, Beats, Gap, and even Durex condoms.) But, this limited-edition drop doesn't just boast a cool aesthetic, it gives back during a time where vulnerable communities need it the most. For every (PRODUCT)RED Theragun purchased, 2% of the purchase price will directly benefit the organization's Global Fund; money that directly supports (RED)'s work in stopping the spread of COVID-19, in addition to its impactful work in fighting HIV/AIDS during a global health crisis.
In honor of the collab, the entire suite of Theragun's 4th gen models (the top-of-the-line PRO, Elite, and mini) have been reimagined with pops of red or, in the case of the $200 entry-level model, completely redone in a striking shade of ruby. And, since they're limited-edition, once sold out these device designs are likely gone for good.
But, that's not all that's in store: come early 2021, Therabody will also release a (PRODUCT)RED range of its organic CBD products, with the same 2% donation pledge. Below, take a peek at the full lineup of this new Theragun collection and shop it for a holiday gift that gives back.
