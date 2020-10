Theragun’s Feel-Good Collab Just Made The Top Of Our Holiday Gift Lists

Therabody, the brand behind the bestselling Theragun , just launched a new device design that we can quite literally feel good about. The global organization dedicated to eradicating AIDS, (RED) , has teamed up with our favorite massage-gun maker just in time for the holidays. (You may recognize (RED) from its past collaborations with brands like Apple, Beats, Gap, and even Durex condoms .) But, this limited-edition drop doesn't just boast a cool aesthetic, it gives back during a time where vulnerable communities need it the most . For every (PRODUCT)Theragun purchased, 2% of the purchase price will directly benefit the organization's Global Fund; money that directly supports (RED)'s work in stopping the spread of COVID-19, in addition to its impactful work in fighting HIV/AIDS during a global health crisis.