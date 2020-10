This Election, Please Don’t Keep Up With The Kardashians

Ironically, Kim Kardashian herself recently posted an Instagram photo encouraging her followers to vote (not for her husband, specifically). "190 Million seriously I love you guys so much!!! I appreciate you all more than you know! Please VOTE! You have the power to change your future!" she wrote in the caption. The move seemed to be inspired in part to make up for West's gaffe the day before, in which he tweeted a video of himself bragging about bogus election results . He mistakenly thought they were early predictions that showed he’s ahead of President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the presidential race in Kentucky, but it was mock election data.