The CDC Is Canceling Black Friday & Turkey Trots

The highest risk activities are what you'd expect — crowded parties and large family meals . But the CDC is also coming for Black Friday shopping and Thanksgiving 5ks. No shopping in crowded stores, they say, trying to soften the blow by not saying Black Friday directly but instead calling out the days "just before, on, or after Thanksgiving." No participating in or watching a crowded race. No boozing it up, lest the alcohol cloud your judgment on mask-wearing.