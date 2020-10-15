Kristen Bell Can’t Get High Anymore: “I’m Always Around My Kids”

Bell admits that she, like many others, was skeptical about CBD at first — but stuck with it at the recommendation of her friends. "I took the Lord Jones tincture every morning for two weeks and I realized on my way home from The Good Place that instead of going through my frantic to-do list — I gotta get more apples, and the kids need vegetables in their lunch, and one of the lunch pails need to be thrown away because they spilled milk and it smells bad — I was just listening to the radio," she tells me. "When I got home, I wasn't any less efficient. I felt no discernible difference because CBD doesn't get you high in any way; if it did, I wouldn't be using it around my children." For the record, that's also the reason Bell tells me she hasn't ingested any form of marijuana in two years. "Because I'm always around my children, I don't have the opportunity to. But I will say sincerely if given the choice, I would certainly rather use marijuana in any form than have a shot of something. I'm just not an alcohol person."