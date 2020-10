India Oxenberg Will Finally Tell Her Nightmarish Story In A New NXIVM Documentary

“It’s like freaking Shakespeare,” Oxenberg told Vanity Fair of her experience last week in one of her first interviews since NXIVM was shut down in 2018. She said that she sees it this way because while her story is "so tragic," the fact that her mother, Catherine Oxenberg, never gave up trying to get her out is “so beautiful at the same time." But this perspective only came after about two years of "intensive therapy and deprogramming."