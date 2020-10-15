My Family Fled Communism In Cuba, But I’m A Proud Democratic Socialist

I consider myself a Democratic socialist, but it’s working on Democratic campaigns that actually radicalized me. In 2017 and 2018, I worked on four campaigns back-to-back, both statewide and local, and it opened up my eyes. We were calling people, going door-to-door every single day, and we really didn’t get paid enough. As an organizer, I would make, like, $1,000 every two weeks, and you work around the clock. You come in at 8 o’clock in the morning and get out at 8 at night. You don’t even have time to go to the doctor. It’s so exploitative. It’s kind of like a struggle within a struggle; we’re trying to beat the systems of wage inequality and poverty, but at the same time our jobs are not treating us right. Before that, I had such a hard time finding a job after college. Finally, I moved to Montana to do AmeriCorps for six months; it was the only thing I could find, and it paid $487 every two weeks. So working on campaigns was at least better than that, plus it was something I care about.