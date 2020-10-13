Prime Day’s Best Activewear Deals, From Sports Bras To Sneakers

It's Prime Day, people. For the next 48 hours, click-happy shoppers will be adding all sorts of marked-down goods to their cyber carts. Some of the sales are so enticing, you could work up a sweat oscillating from one deal to next — which has got us thinking about one sale category, in particular: activewear. If lockdown had you ordering at-home exercise gear to keep your mind and body busy throughout quarantine, then you already know what a handy resource Amazon is when it comes to a DIY gym situation.
The retailer has loads of choice as far as workout-wear essentials go — and during Prime Day you can save on up to 50% off popular brands from adidas to Speedo, Rebook, Fitbit, New Balance, Champion, and more. You don't need to be a gym-from-home guru to know when it's time to jump on a great deal, just peep our lineup of Prime Day's top promotions on everything from leggings to sports bras ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.