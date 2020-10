Prime Day’s Best Activewear Deals, From Sports Bras To Sneakers

It's Prime Day , people. For the next 48 hours, click-happy shoppers will be adding all sorts of marked-down goods to their cyber carts. Some of the sales are so enticing, you could work up a sweat oscillating from one deal to next — which has got us thinking about one sale category, in particular: activewear . If lockdown had you ordering at-home exercise gear to keep your mind and body busy throughout quarantine, then you already know what a handy resource Amazon is when it comes to a DIY gym situation