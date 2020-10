Girl Dad Travis Scott Has High Hopes For Stormi & Black Daughters Everywhere

Stormi is only two years old, but she’s already proving to be a strong personality with an optimistic temperament, something that her dad hopes will carry her through the rest of her life. As a Black girl, even one who was born into a life of luxury, little Stormi will likely face a constant stream of misogynoir — fellow celebrity child Blue Ivy has been subjected to colorism and anti-Blackness since the very day she was born — but her parents are doing their best to prepare her for the real world.