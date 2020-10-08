Girl Dad Travis Scott Has High Hopes For Stormi & Black Daughters Everywhere

Travis Scott may be known for being one of the most innovative forces in hip hop right now (and the one ex Rihanna wanted to keep on the down low), but at heart, he’s just a girl dad. More than anything in the world, the rapper really wants to give his daughter Stormi the world.
During a new episode of Apple Music radio show .WAV Radio with JACKBOYS member Chase B, Scott discussed his favorite girl, sharing that raising Stormi to be a strong woman is a top priority for him and ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. In these times especially, Scott wants his daughter and other little Black girls to grow up knowing that the world is their oyster — no matter what the odds against them are.
"I feel like it's way more important now to protect our young Black daughters and women,” Scott explained on the podcast. “And to make sure they have the knowledge of how to carry themselves, how to move in this world, how to be strong, how to not even be scared to take that risk on any idea, jump out on any activity."
"Now, more than ever, it's like they have the vision," he added on the show. "Whether it's for anything a man can do, anything a woman can do. They got the pure vision. You know what I'm saying? So it's just all about that."
Scott and Jenner are working hard to raise Stormi together even though they're no long dating. The stars, who reportedly began seeing each other in 2018, split earlier this year after cheating allegations surfaced online. These days, they've clearly settled into a comfortable co-parenting routine, remaining on good terms while focusing on the well-being and happiness of their daughter.
Stormi is only two years old, but she’s already proving to be a strong personality with an optimistic temperament, something that her dad hopes will carry her through the rest of her life. As a Black girl, even one who was born into a life of luxury, little Stormi will likely face a constant stream of misogynoir — fellow celebrity child Blue Ivy has been subjected to colorism and anti-Blackness since the very day she was born — but her parents are doing their best to prepare her for the real world.