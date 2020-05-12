Great, Now Even Stormi Webster Is Better At TikTok Than You Are

Even Kylie Jenner isn't immune to the addictive nature of TikTok during quarantine, but daughter Stormi Webster just totally outshone her. While the latest video from the makeup mogul was actually posted on Instagram, she took inspiration from the viral TikTok "Fruit Snack Challenge." The challenge, which gained popularity this month, involves leaving children alone in front of some sort of treat after instructing them that they can only eat it when the parent comes back into the room. Secretly captured on video, the challenge reveals the wholesome ways children follow the rules — or, in some cases, break them.
But, come on. Did you really think Stormi was going to be one of those kids that doesn't listen to her mom? The video has gone viral for just how good the two-year-old is when faced with a bowl of chocolates and her mom out of the room.
First, Jenner sets the candies down in front of her daughter.
"You can only have three of them. I'm going to give you three of them," she says. "But wait! You have to wait until Mommy comes back. I'm going to go to the bathroom."
What ensues are longest 40 seconds of Stormi's life, but there were some close calls. At one point in the videos she lunges at the bowl about to indulge in a secret snack, but then stops herself.
"Patience, patience," she adorably hums to herself, setting off a thousand memes.
Another joyous outcome of the video is the fact that Jenner has inspired other celebrity mamas to try out the challenge with their own cute kids.
"ok oh my god this is SO SWEET I gotta try with miles," Chrissy Teigen commented. "I know Luna won’t but miles, it’s over."
We'll be waiting. Patience.
